Police release photos of suspect in Waterloo bank robbery investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a suspect in a local bank robbery investigation.
Police say a robbery was reported at the Royal Bank branch on King Street North in Waterloo at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Kitchener man charged with robbery in connection with Waterloo bank heist
A man pulled out a weapon and demanded cash from the tellers.
He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured in the incident.
READ MORE: Police release images of suspect in Waterloo BMO robbery
Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.