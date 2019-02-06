Crime
Police release photos of suspect in Waterloo bank robbery investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a suspect in a Waterloo bank robbery.

Police say a robbery was reported at the Royal Bank branch on King Street North in Waterloo at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man pulled out a weapon and demanded cash from the tellers.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured in the incident.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

