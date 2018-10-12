Kitchener man charged with robbery in connection with Waterloo bank heist

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener man in connection with a suspected bank robbery in Waterloo.

On Sept 14., a man entered the BMO branch on Glen Forrest Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. The man was armed and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The following Monday, police released images of a man they were looking to speak with in connection with the case. Police did not confirm if this was the same man as the one who was arrested.

The man has been charged with robbery with a firearm, use of firearm in the commission of an offence, and uttering threats.