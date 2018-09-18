Crime
Police release images of suspect in Waterloo BMO robbery

Police are looking to speak to the man in this image in connection to a recent bank robbery in Waterloo.

Waterloo police
Waterloo police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a reported bank robbery in Waterloo last Friday.

Police say the man entered the BMO branch on Glen Forrest Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. The man was armed and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

The man was described as being in his late 20s, six feet with a thin build, dark hair and full beard. He was garbed in a dark grey Roots hoodie and dark sweatpants.

He was last seen leaving the bank on foot on Glen Forrest Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

