Police release images of suspect in Waterloo BMO robbery
Waterloo police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a reported bank robbery in Waterloo last Friday.
Police say the man entered the BMO branch on Glen Forrest Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m. The man was armed and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.
The man was described as being in his late 20s, six feet with a thin build, dark hair and full beard. He was garbed in a dark grey Roots hoodie and dark sweatpants.
He was last seen leaving the bank on foot on Glen Forrest Boulevard.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
