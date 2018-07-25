Police release images of suspect in bank robbery on the Boardwalk in Waterloo

Boardwalk bank robbery
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a robbery that occurred at a Waterloo bank Wednesday morning.

Police say a man walked into the Scotiabank at the Boardwalk in Waterloo at around 10:10 a.m.

Brandishing a weapon, the man hopped the counter, before grabbing some money.

The man, who was wearing a red bandana to cover his face, along with a dark blue hoodie, grey pants and gloves, took off on foot and was last seen heading toward Westvale Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

