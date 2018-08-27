Man charged in connection to bank robberies in Toronto, Waterloo, Vancouver

TORONTO – A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Winnipeg in connection with a string of alleged bank robberies in three different cities.

Toronto police said they began investigating the man after what is believed to be his first alleged robbery in November 2017.

They said investigators identified him a month later, but no further activity was reported until an alleged bank robbery in Vancouver in June 2018.

READ MORE: Man in construction garb robs pair of banks in Waterloo region

Police allege he returned to Ontario and robbed three more branches – two in Toronto and one in Waterloo in July and August.

During all but the first incident, police allege the man disguised himself as a construction worker for the robberies.

Michael Joseph Karas was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for robberies in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Police said he is facing nine charges related to the Toronto robberies and said investigators are following up with other jurisdictions about the others.

Karas was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sunday.