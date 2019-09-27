Student suffers serious injuries in fight at Cambridge high school: police

Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Cambridge high school on Thursday after a fight between two students caused a scare.

Police say they were called to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School on Saginaw Parkway for a threat one student made to another during a fight.

After an investigation, police say they determined the threat to be unviable.

One of the students involved in the altercation suffered a serious injury and was transported to hospital. The student was treated and has been released.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.