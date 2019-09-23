Photo released of suspect in reported pickup truck heist in Perth County

Provincial police in Perth County released a photo on Twitter of men they are looking to speak with in connection to a vehicle that was reported stolen on Saturday.

The pickup, a black 2006 GMC Sierra with licence plate AR91883 was stolen from a home overnight in Milverton.

Police say the owner had left the keys inside the vehicle.

They say the truck was later involved in a pump and dash from a gas station in Cambridge.

#PerthOPP are investigating the theft of a pickup from @pertheast The pickup was later used in a gas drive off in Cambridge @WRPSToday If you can identify either male, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) ^bc pic.twitter.com/7TX1dVTlRW — OPP West (@OPP_WR) September 23, 2019

Police say they are looking to identify either man in the photo.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-310-1122.

OPP are also reminding people to not leave keys inside vehicles and to keep doors locked when not in use.

Police are also warning vehicle owners to never leave any valuables in plain view inside their automobiles.