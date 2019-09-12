Toddler in life-threatening condition after farm accident near Milverton: Perth OPP

Perth County OPP say a toddler is fighting for her life in a London hospital after being run over by a piece of farm equipment east of Milverton, Ont.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to a rural residence at roughly 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 to find a two-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

Few other details are available at this time, but police are reminding everyone that with “more and bigger equipment being used in our farming operations, we must do what we can to assure our children’s safety as well as our own.”

Police have not reported what kind of machinery was involved in the incident or who was operating it at the time.

