Boy, 4, killed in farm machinery incident: Grey County OPP

Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy died in an incident involving farm machinery in Grey Highlands.

According to Grey County OPP, on Friday just after 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of an incident on a farm at 3rd Concession Road in Grey Highlands.

Police say the occupant of the farm had been operating machinery, which resulted in life-threatening injuries to the four-year-old boy.

Officers say the child was transported to hospital by ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).