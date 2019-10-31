Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on busy Kitchener road

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was left with serious injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a busy Kitchener road on Wednesday night, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The woman was crossing near the intersection of Fairway Road and Manitou Drive at around 8:50 p.m. when police say she was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

READ MORE: Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup: police

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

READ MORE: 4 masked men rob Kitchener communications store, tie up clerk: police

Police ask witnesses to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement