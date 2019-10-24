Menu

Crime

4 masked men rob Kitchener communications store, tie up clerk: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 2:17 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Four men in masks made off with cell phones after tying up the clerk at a communications store in Kitchener on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the four men entered the store on The Boardwalk at around 9 p.m.

They proceeded to tie up a female employee before making off with a bunch of mobile devices.

Police say they then took off in a vehicle that was last seen headed out eastbound on Highway 401.

Police say the victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

They say an investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

