Crime

Cambridge woman, 64, ejected from moving vehicle in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 5:59 pm
A 26-year-old Cambridge woman, police say, is facing multiple charges.
A 26-year-old Cambridge woman, police say, is facing multiple charges. File

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was arrested after another woman was thrown from a moving vehicle in Kitchener on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene of a two-car-collision near King Street East and Heldmann Road at around 3:45 p.m.

They say a 64-year-old woman from Cambridge was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was ejected from the vehicle.

After that occurred, police say the car then drove the wrong way down King Street East before it collided with another vehicle.

Police say the driver attempted to take off but was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 26-year-old Cambridge woman, police say, is facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at an accident causing bodily harm and failing to remain at an accident.

