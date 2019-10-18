Menu

Crime

Kitchener home suffers extensive damage after being hit by truck: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:02 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A house in Kitchener suffered extensive damage after being hit by a truck during rush hour on Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Westmount Road West at around 8:30 a.m.

A sedan was making a left turn when it collided with the truck which was pulling a trailer, according to police.

The truck then careened off the sedan into the house.

Police say the woman who was driving the sedan suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Police did not provide an estimate but did say the house suffered extensive damage.

Kitchener Hydro and Kitchener Utilities were called in as a precautionary measure.

TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchenerKitchener CrimeWestmount Road KitchenerQueens Boulevard KitchenerQueen’s Boulevardhouse hit by truckKitchener home hitWestmount Road West
