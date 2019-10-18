Kitchener home suffers extensive damage after being hit by truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

A house in Kitchener suffered extensive damage after being hit by a truck during rush hour on Friday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Queens Boulevard and Westmount Road West at around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with 6 reported break-ins in Kitchener, Waterloo

A sedan was making a left turn when it collided with the truck which was pulling a trailer, according to police.

The truck then careened off the sedan into the house.

Police say the woman who was driving the sedan suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

READ MORE: 57-year-old man hit by school bus at busy Kitchener intersection

Police did not provide an estimate but did say the house suffered extensive damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Kitchener Hydro and Kitchener Utilities were called in as a precautionary measure.

1:29 Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins Police release video of suspect in Kitchener break-ins