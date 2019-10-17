Menu

57-year-old man hit by school bus at busy Kitchener intersection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 3:17 pm
Police were called to the intersection just before 7 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection just before 7 a.m. @WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

A 57-year-old man was struck by a school bus while crossing at a busy intersection in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road shortly before 7 a.m. over the incident.

They say the school bus was making a tight turn onto Ottawa Street South when it struck the pedestrian.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours while police investigated.

Police say the collision remains under investigation and charges are pending.

