Crime

Police look for vehicle in connection to fight in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 3:54 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have released details of a suspect vehicle in connection with a fight on Tuesday night in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to an area near Northforest Trail and Glasgow Street for a report of a fight at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Robbery forces several schools in Waterloo region to be placed under hold and secure

Police found one man with minor injuries.

They are looking to locate a white four-door Acura sedan that was seen leaving the area.

Police say the incident is unconnected with a robbery that occurred nearby earlier in the day.

In that case, police say five men approached a trio of victims in Northforest Park and demanded personal property.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 3 injured as car hits portable at Kitchener high school, police say

They say that a skirmish ensued and three men suffered various injuries, including stab wounds.

Several schools in the area were placed under lockdown as police investigated the incident, which occurred near the grounds of Ressurection High School.

Police arrested a 15-year-old in relation to the robbery.

