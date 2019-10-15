Menu

Crime

2 schools in Waterloo region placed under hold and secure

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 12:47 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

One school in Waterloo region remains under a hold and secure while the move has been lifted, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

Westvale Public School in Waterloo and Sandhills Public School in Kitchener were placed under a hold and secure at around noon which was lifted less than an hour later.

A short time later, Mary Johnson Public School was also placed under a hold and secure which remains in place.

The board says that students and staff are safe inside the school.

The WRDSB is asking parents and caregivers not to flood the phone lines with phone calls.

