2 schools in Waterloo region placed under hold and secure

Send this page to someone via email

One school in Waterloo region remains under a hold and secure while the move has been lifted, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

Westvale Public School in Waterloo and Sandhills Public School in Kitchener were placed under a hold and secure at around noon which was lifted less than an hour later.

READ MORE: Man charged with performing indecent act aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

A short time later, Mary Johnson Public School was also placed under a hold and secure which remains in place.

The board says that students and staff are safe inside the school.

Westvale PS and @shlwrdsb has been placed in a hold and secure at the direction of @WRPSToday due to police activity in the area. Students and staff are safe inside the school. We will update as information comes available. — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) October 15, 2019

The WRDSB is asking parents and caregivers not to flood the phone lines with phone calls.

Story continues below advertisement