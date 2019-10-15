2 schools in Waterloo region placed under hold and secure

One school in Waterloo region remains under a hold and secure while the move has been lifted, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).
Westvale Public School in Waterloo and Sandhills Public School in Kitchener were placed under a hold and secure at around noon which was lifted less than an hour later.
READ MORE: Man charged with performing indecent act aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo
A short time later, Mary Johnson Public School was also placed under a hold and secure which remains in place.
The board says that students and staff are safe inside the school.
The WRDSB is asking parents and caregivers not to flood the phone lines with phone calls.
COMMENTS