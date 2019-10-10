Man charged with sexual assault aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault which reportedly occurred on a Grand River Transit bus earlier this month.

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman was travelling on a bus on Oct. 3 near King Street North and University Avenue West when a man boarded and sat down beside her.

READ MORE: Woman reportedly assaulted aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

Police allege the man then proceeded to sexually assault the woman. The woman reportedly moved away from the man before leaving the bus.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and another which occurred on Monday. Police did not say what happened in the other incident.

READ MORE: 2nd cellphone voyeur spotted in Waterloo’s university district — police

They say the man is facing several charges including including sexual assault, criminal harassment and indecent act.

Story continues below advertisement