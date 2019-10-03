2nd cell phone voyeur spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police

Send this page to someone via email

Another Peeping Tom was reported in Waterloo’s university district early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were called to a residence on High Street at around 2:40 a.m. after someone spotted a cell phone up to a kitchen window.

After seeing the incident occur, the resident alerted their housemates and then the individual took off.

This follows on the heels of another incident that occurred a week earlier on Hickory Street West.

On Sept. 25, someone was spotted holding a cellphone up to the bedroom window of a residence.

According to police, the suspect fled after the person who spotted them warned others at the home.

Police say that it is too early in the investigation to say whether the events are connected.

“As in all cases, investigators are looking to see if there are any links between this case and any others,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.