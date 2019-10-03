Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2nd cell phone voyeur spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 2:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Another Peeping Tom was reported in Waterloo’s university district early Wednesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police were called to a residence on High Street at around 2:40 a.m. after someone spotted a cell phone up to a kitchen window.

After seeing the incident occur, the resident alerted their housemates and then the individual took off.

READ MORE: Peeping Tom spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police

This follows on the heels of another incident that occurred a week earlier on Hickory Street West.

On Sept. 25, someone was spotted holding a cellphone up to the bedroom window of a residence.

According to police, the suspect fled after the person who spotted them warned others at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Laurier homecoming crowd falls to almost a third of 2018’s number: police

Police say that it is too early in the investigation to say whether the events are connected.

“As in all cases, investigators are looking to see if there are any links between this case and any others,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeVoyeurismPeeping TomHickory Street WaterlooUniversity district waterlooPeeper waterlooPeeping Tom WaterlooWaterloo high streetWaterloo voyeiur
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.