September 26, 2019 1:51 pm

Peeping Tom spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo police say an individual was spotted holding a cellphone up to a bedroom window in Waterloo's university district on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police are reminding people to lock their windows and doors after a peeper was reportedly spotted in the university district of Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Police say someone was spotted holding a cellphone up to the bedroom window of a residence on Hickory Street West at 11:35 p.m.

According to police, the suspect fled after the person who spotted them warned others at the residence.

Police are expected to be in the area canvassing for video or any other information about the alleged incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

