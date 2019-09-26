Peeping Tom spotted in Waterloo’s university district: police
Waterloo Regional Police are reminding people to lock their windows and doors after a peeper was reportedly spotted in the university district of Waterloo on Wednesday night.
Police say someone was spotted holding a cellphone up to the bedroom window of a residence on Hickory Street West at 11:35 p.m.
READ MORE: Former Kitchener doctor facing 34 sexual assault charges, each for a separate victim — police
According to police, the suspect fled after the person who spotted them warned others at the residence.
Police are expected to be in the area canvassing for video or any other information about the alleged incident.
READ MORE: Cyclist charged following rush-hour collision in Waterloo
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.