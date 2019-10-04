Menu

Crime

Woman reportedly assaulted aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 10:10 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener.
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted on a bus in Waterloo on Thursday morning.

Police say the woman was travelling on a bus near King Street North and University Avenue West when a man boarded and sat down beside her.

Police allege the man then proceeded to assault the woman. The woman reportedly moved away from the man before leaving the bus.

Police say there were no physical injuries in connection with the reported assault.

The suspect is described as a tall black man with a medium build who spoke with an accent.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8639 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TAGS
CrimeWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeWaterloo newsGrand River TransitBus AssaultGrand River Transit assaultGrand River Transit bus assault
