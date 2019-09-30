Kitchener teen arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen from Kitchener has been arrested in connection with a pair of reported sexual assaults in Waterloo over the weekend.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police say officers were called to University Avenue by two separate women who reported they had been assaulted and inappropriately touched.

Police arrived and arrested a Kitchener teen who was allegedly carrying a concealed knife.

The teen is facing several charges, including sexual assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.