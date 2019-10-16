3 injured as car hits portable at Kitchener high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were injured after a car hit a portable at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the car was travelling down Lennox Lewis Way when it left the roadway and hit a hydro pole before coming to rest against the portable.

They did not say if any students or staff were injured in the incident.

Police say that Lennox Lewis Way has been closed as investigators are currently on scene looking into the cause of the collision.

