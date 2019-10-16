Menu

Crime

3 injured as car hits portable at Kitchener high school: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:45 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Three people were injured after a car hit a portable at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the car was travelling down Lennox Lewis Way when it left the roadway and hit a hydro pole before coming to rest against the portable.

READ MORE: Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

They did not say if any students or staff were injured in the incident.

Police say that Lennox Lewis Way has been closed as investigators are currently on scene looking into the cause of the collision.

TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener PoliceSt Marys kItchenerSt. Mary's High School Kitchenercar portable Kitchener high school
