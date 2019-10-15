Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police held one of their first R.I.D.E. spot checks of the year on Sunday night and pulled over several motorists who were without seatbelts.

A police spokesperson told Global News that two children under the age of 10 were among those found without seatbelts at the spotcheck near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Stabbing forces several schools in Waterloo region to be placed under hold and secure

They said that the kids were sitting in the vehicle on adult’s laps rather than being secured properly with seatbelts.

Vehicle removed from the road after a great observation by one of our @WRPS_Traffic officers. Vehicle had worn out tires and deemed not safe. Driver charged and vehicle towed. #OperationImpact pic.twitter.com/jvyS1gaMTi — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 15, 2019

Police did not provide exact numbers but they did say that a number of people were forced to pull over permanently for various infractions.

READ MORE: Man accused of Waterloo child sex assaults dies in prison, lawyer confirms

Among those were one a novice driver who was found to have smoked weed before getting behind the wheel and another person who was driving on bald tires.

Story continues below advertisement