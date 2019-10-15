Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 7:09 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 7:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police conducted a spotcheck near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener on Sunday night.
Waterloo Regional Police conducted a spotcheck near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener on Sunday night. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police held one of their first R.I.D.E. spot checks of the year on Sunday night and pulled over several motorists who were without seatbelts.

A police spokesperson told Global News that two children under the age of 10 were among those found without seatbelts at the spotcheck near River Road and Rennie Drive in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Stabbing forces several schools in Waterloo region to be placed under hold and secure

They said that the kids were sitting in the vehicle on adult’s laps rather than being secured properly with seatbelts.

Police did not provide exact numbers but they did say that a number of people were forced to pull over permanently for various infractions.

READ MORE: Man accused of Waterloo child sex assaults dies in prison, lawyer confirms

Among those were one a novice driver who was found to have smoked weed before getting behind the wheel and another person who was driving on bald tires.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeR.I.D.E.Kitchener ride SpotcheckWaterloo spotcheck
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.