Man accused of Waterloo child sex assaults dies in prison, lawyer confirms

Timi Gusak has died at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, his lawyer Lakin Afolabi, confirmed to Global News.
A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police said they are investigating the incident but “the death is not deemed suspicious.“
“Due to the nature of the death you are referring to we are not in a position to provide any further comment,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News.
Gusak was arrested in August in connection to three sexual assaults of young children which occurred between 2013 and 2019.
He was facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference in connection to the historical assaults.
