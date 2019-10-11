Menu

Canada

Man accused of Waterloo child sex assaults dies in prison, lawyer confirms

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 9:43 am
Maplehurst Detention Centre
Maplehurst Detention Centre in Milton, Ontario. Patrick Cain / Global News

Timi Gusak has died at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, his lawyer Lakin Afolabi, confirmed to Global News.

A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police said they are investigating the incident but “the death is not deemed suspicious.“

READ MORE: Milton man charged with sexual assault of 3 children in Waterloo Region

“Due to the nature of the death you are referring to we are not in a position to provide any further comment,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News.

Police release new video in connection to reported sexual assaults of 3 children in Kitchener, Waterloo

Gusak was arrested in August in connection to three sexual assaults of young children which occurred between 2013 and 2019.

READ MORE: Police release video in connection to reported sexual assaults of 3 children in Kitchener, Waterloo

He was facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference in connection to the historical assaults.

