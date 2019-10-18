Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with 6 reported break-ins in Kitchener, Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 11:43 am
Waterloo police say the suspect also had out-of-region warrants for his arrest.
Waterloo police say the suspect also had out-of-region warrants for his arrest. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with six reported break-ins in Waterloo Region.

Police say the reported break-ins occurred in Kitchener and Waterloo while residents at the homes were asleep.

According to police, the accused is facing numerous charges, including break and enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, use of a stolen credit card, five counts of possession of stolen property and weapons-related offences.

The suspect also had out-of-region warrants for his arrest, police say.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

