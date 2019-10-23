Waterloo police snare 8 during Oktoberfest R.I.D.E. spotchecks

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people were arrested for impaired driving during a R.I.D.E. program that was conducted by Waterloo Regional Police during this year’s Octoberfest.

Police say that 7,270 vehicles were stopped over the course of the campaign, which ran from Oct. 10-19.

Including the impaired driving charges, a total of 111 charges were laid out over the duration of the nine-day program.

There were 33-seat belt related charges, including two children under the age of 10 who were found riding on top of adult’s laps in Kitchener on Oct. 14.

Fifty-nine vehicles were cited for a variety of issues including no validation, obstructed plate, improper tires, fail to surrender permit and/or insurance.

Police say they also laid five cannabis control act charges and six novice driver (presence of alcohol or drug) related charges.