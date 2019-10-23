Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police snare 8 during Oktoberfest R.I.D.E. spotchecks

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 4:28 pm
Waterloo Regional Police conduct a R.I.D.E. spotcheck. .
Waterloo Regional Police conduct a R.I.D.E. spotcheck. . Waterloo Regional Police / Twitter

Eight people were arrested for impaired driving during a R.I.D.E. program that was conducted by Waterloo Regional Police during this year’s Octoberfest.

Police say that 7,270 vehicles were stopped over the course of the campaign, which ran from Oct. 10-19.

READ MORE: Kitchener R.I.D.E. check catches kids under 10 riding without seatbelts

Including the impaired driving charges, a total of 111 charges were laid out over the duration of the nine-day program.

There were 33-seat belt related charges, including two children under the age of 10 who were found riding on top of adult’s laps in Kitchener on Oct. 14.

READ MORE: Cambridge woman, 64, ejected from moving vehicle in Kitchener: police

Fifty-nine vehicles were cited for a variety of issues including no validation, obstructed plate, improper tires, fail to surrender permit and/or insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they also laid five cannabis control act charges and six novice driver (presence of alcohol or drug) related charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooCambridgeKitchener CrimeR.I.D.E.Kitchener ride SpotcheckWaterloo spotcheck
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.