Man struck while crossing Kitchener highway at night: police

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car while jaywalking on Victoria Street North in Kitchener on Thursday night.

Police say the incident occurred on Victoria Street North near River Road at around 9:45 p.m.

They say the man attempted to cross the four-lane road mid-block when he was struck.

Police say the 22-year-old Kitchener man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around two hours while police investigated.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and that charges are pending.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 519-570-9777 extension 8856.