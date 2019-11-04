Menu

Crime

Vehicle clocked travelling 171 km/h on Hwy. 7 in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:55 am
Waterloo police have laid speeding, stunt driving and impaired driving charges against the accused.
Waterloo police have laid speeding, stunt driving and impaired driving charges against the accused. Waterloo Region Police

Waterloo Regional Police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling at a speed of 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 7 early Saturday morning.

Police say they stopped the vehicle on Highway 7 near Fischer-Hallman Road shortly before 2 a.m. The posted speed limit on the highway at that point is 90 kilometres per hour.

An 18-year-old novice driver is now facing several charges, including operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, speeding and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The man also had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.

Police say three men riding inside the vehicle were also not wearing seatbelts.

