Vehicle clocked travelling 171 km/h on Hwy. 7 in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling at a speed of 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 7 early Saturday morning.

Police say they stopped the vehicle on Highway 7 near Fischer-Hallman Road shortly before 2 a.m. The posted speed limit on the highway at that point is 90 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Waterloo police seize two tow trucks following alleged careless driving incident

An 18-year-old novice driver is now facing several charges, including operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving, speeding and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

READ MORE: Waterloo cruiser damaged in 3-car pileup — police

The man also had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say three men riding inside the vehicle were also not wearing seatbelts.