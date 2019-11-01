Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged in fatal stabbing outside Calgary mall plead guilty to lesser charges

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 8:37 pm
The Calgary Police Service investigates after a body was found in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. .
The Calgary Police Service investigates after a body was found in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. . Global News

Two men have pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of Darby Shade Soop outside a southwest Calgary mall nearly two years ago.

Darby Shade Soup was found dead in the Westbrook Mall parking lot on the night of Jan. 17, 2018. Police believe the 26-year-old had been at a nearby house party where a fight happened and bear spray was used, and the fight eventually carried on outside the home.

READ MORE: ‘My son ran for his life’: Calgary mother concerned for safety in wake of suspicious death

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker and Christian Whitebear were charged a couple of days later with second-degree murder in the killing.

The pair pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Friday.

The plea was a devastating blow to Soop’s mother, who said his death left their family shaken.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s like a slap in the face and I’m just really upset at the system for not updating the victim’s family on what’s happening,” Simone Soop said.

“How does it come to that conclusion for somebody to make that change of second-degree murder to manslaughter?”

‘My son ran for his life’: Calgary mother concerned for safety in wake of suspicious death
‘My son ran for his life’: Calgary mother concerned for safety in wake of suspicious death
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeChristian WhitebearMatthew Crane-WatchmakerCalgary Westbrook Mall stabbingDarby Shade Soop deathDarby Shade Soop stabbingMan found dead Westbrook MallWestbrook Mall man found dead
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.