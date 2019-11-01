2 men charged in fatal stabbing outside Calgary mall plead guilty to lesser charges

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of Darby Shade Soop outside a southwest Calgary mall nearly two years ago.

Darby Shade Soup was found dead in the Westbrook Mall parking lot on the night of Jan. 17, 2018. Police believe the 26-year-old had been at a nearby house party where a fight happened and bear spray was used, and the fight eventually carried on outside the home.

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker and Christian Whitebear were charged a couple of days later with second-degree murder in the killing.

The pair pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in court on Friday.

The plea was a devastating blow to Soop’s mother, who said his death left their family shaken.

“It’s like a slap in the face and I’m just really upset at the system for not updating the victim’s family on what’s happening,” Simone Soop said.

“How does it come to that conclusion for somebody to make that change of second-degree murder to manslaughter?”

