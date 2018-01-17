‘My son ran for his life’: Calgary mother concerned for safety in wake of suspicious death

A Calgary mother is coming forward as homicide detectives investigate a suspicious death in southwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Grace Heavy Runner said both her son and daughter were at a friend’s house on Tuesday night when suddenly a fight broke out.

“It was very horrific, my son witnessed everything,” Heavy Runner said. “They chased my son, my son ran for his life.”

Related Calgary police search for suspects after man found dead in Westbrook Mall parking lot

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said officers were called to 11 Avenue and 37 Street S.W. just after 10:30 Tuesday night after reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived they found several people running from a home and discovered a man’s body in a parking lot across the street.

“It is believed that an altercation took place at the party within the home, bear spray was deployed and that the disturbance then carried on outside the residence and onto a portion of 37 Street S.W.,” CPS said in a Wednesday news release.

Friends and family have identified the victim as 25-year-old Darby Shade who is more commonly known by the last name Soop.

“These boys chased them down, they killed Darby in cold blood right in front of Westbrook [Mall],” Heavy Runner said.

READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspects after man found dead in Westbrook Mall parking lot

The incident has left Heavy Runner and her children shaken.

“They’re very upset, every few minutes they’re crying. They just lost their best friend,” Heavy Runner said.

Police are looking to speak with two men they said may have more information about the death.

Christian Whitebear, 25, is wanted on warrants for unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless driving, failing to attend court and operating a bicycle on transit property. He is described as being approximately five feet, 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with probation and using an LRT without a valid pass. He is described as being approximately five foot, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Soop is being remembered for his love of boxing and his big heart.

“He would never hurt a fly,” Soop’s cousin, who wished to remain anonymous said. “He was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

With files from Melissa Gilligan