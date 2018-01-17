House Party Turns Deadly by Westbrook Mall

Calgary Homicide Unit investigators remain on scene this morning after a body was discovered at one of the entrances to Westbrook Mall.

Police first responded to a disturbance call at a house party in the community of Rosscarrock Tuesday night shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene as people began fleeing from the home and several of them were quickly taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators have taped off a large area stretching from the mall to the home, forcing the closure of 37th Street SW.

More details about the victim are yet to be released, and an autopsy has been scheduled to take place in the coming days.

None of the people being questioned by detectives are believed to be suspects at this time, and no charges have been laid.