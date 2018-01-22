Calgary police issue second-degree murder warrants for 2 men in Rosscarrock killing

Two men previously sought by Calgary police as persons of interest in a Jan. 17 homicide in the community of Rosscarrock are now wanted for second-degree murder.

On Monday night, police said arrest warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker and 25-year-old Christian Whitebear in connection with the stabbing death of 26-year-old Darby Chase Shade, who is more commonly known by the last name “Soop.”

Shade’s body was found at Westbrook Mall after officers responded to a disturbance at a nearby house party.

“It is believed that an altercation took place at the party within the home, bear spray was deployed and that the disturbance then carried on outside the residence and onto a portion of 37 Street S.W.,” police said in a news release earlier this month.

On Monday, police said Crane-Watchmaker and Whitebear are no longer believed to be in Calgary and they are hoping for tips on their whereabouts from the public.

Crane-Watchmaker is about five-foot-10-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Whitebear is about five-foot-11-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A photo of the suspects can be seen at the top of this story.

Anyone with information about either suspect or the circumstances surrounding Shade’s death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.