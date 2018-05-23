Crime
May 23, 2018 5:47 pm

Accused killer in January Calgary mall stabbing denied bail

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Christian Whitebear

Global News
One of two men charged with with murder in a fatal stabbing at Westbrook Mall earlier this year has been denied bail.

Christian Whitebear, 26, is charged with the second-degree murder of Darby Shade (Soop) who was found stabbed to death outside the southwest mall January 16.

A bail hearing was held Wednesday in Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench. Details of evidence presented at the hearing are protected by a publication ban.

On the night Shade was killed, police were called to a disturbance at a house party in the 1100 block of 37 Street S.W.

A bail hearing for a second man charged with murder in the case, Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, is scheduled for May 31.

