Accused killer in January Calgary mall stabbing denied bail
One of two men charged with with murder in a fatal stabbing at Westbrook Mall earlier this year has been denied bail.
Christian Whitebear, 26, is charged with the second-degree murder of Darby Shade (Soop) who was found stabbed to death outside the southwest mall January 16.
A bail hearing was held Wednesday in Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench. Details of evidence presented at the hearing are protected by a publication ban.
On the night Shade was killed, police were called to a disturbance at a house party in the 1100 block of 37 Street S.W.
A bail hearing for a second man charged with murder in the case, Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, is scheduled for May 31.
