Police arrest suspect in connection with Calgary man’s stabbing death

A man wanted in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in Calgary earlier this month has been arrested.

Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, 19, was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

Crane-Watchmaker is one of two men wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Darby Chase Shade.

Shade, known more commonly by the last name “Soop,” was found dead in the parking lot of Westbrook Mall on Jan. 16.

Officers came across Shade’s body after responding to a disturbance at a nearby house party in the 1100 block of 37 Street S.W. at around 10:40 p.m.

“It is believed that an altercation took place at the party within the home, bear spray was deployed and that the disturbance then carried on outside the residence and onto a portion of 37 Street S.W.,” police said in a news release at the time.

Crane-Watchmaker will be transported to Calgary on Tuesday night, police said in a media release.

Police continue to search for 25-year-old Christian Whitebear, wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Whitebear’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency complaint line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.