Ironworkers union offering $5K reward for tips that lead to arrests in Rosscarrock homicide

Ironworkers Local 725 is offering a reward for anyone who provides police with details that lead to the arrest of two men wanted in relation to a recent Calgary homicide.

Darby Shade, also known as Darby Soop, was found dead in Westbrook Mall’s parking lot Jan. 17.

Police have since issued arrest warrants for 19-year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker and 25-year-old Christian Whitebear in connection to the stabbing death. They’re wanted on charges of second-degree murder.

“Darby will be sorely missed by the ironworkers’ community and we want justice,” Jay Smart, president of Ironworkers Local 725, said.

Shade had become a member of the union while working as a rodbuster, a person who secures rods and bars in concrete to stabilize buildings, before his death.

In a Facebook post last December, Shade said he had planned on requesting a union transfer to Vancouver. “Seriously motivated moving to Vancouver,” his post read. “A change in life is needed, and lots of jobs in my industry.”

The Calgary Police Service does not publicly endorse rewards offered by third parties.

Investigators do not believe Crane-Watchmaker and Whitebear are still in the Calgary area, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Crane-Watchmaker is about five-foot-10-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Whitebear is about five-foot-11-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

-With files from Tracy Nagai