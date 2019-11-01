Menu

Advertisement
Strong winds cause power outage in Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 7:47 am
.
. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Strong winds have pulled down power lines across southern New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia.

NB Power is reporting more than 9,000 homes and businesses are without power.

About 9,000 are without power in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and special weather statements for much of the two provinces, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today’s forecast is calling for winds gusting between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in southern New Brunswick, western and northern Nova Scotia, all of Prince Edward Island and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The winds are expected to diminish this afternoon or early evening as a cold front moves in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickEnvironment CanadaAtlantic CanadaPowerWinds
