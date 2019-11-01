Strong winds cause power outage in Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Strong winds have pulled down power lines across southern New Brunswick and parts of Nova Scotia.

NB Power is reporting more than 9,000 homes and businesses are without power.

READ MORE: Dalhousie closes McCain building until further notice after chemicals taint water

About 9,000 are without power in Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and special weather statements for much of the two provinces, P.E.I. and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today’s forecast is calling for winds gusting between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in southern New Brunswick, western and northern Nova Scotia, all of Prince Edward Island and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

READ MORE: Controversial armoured vehicle for Halifax police to arrive in spring 2020, city announces

The winds are expected to diminish this afternoon or early evening as a cold front moves in.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.