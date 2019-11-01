Police issue arrest warrant for suspect wanted in Dartmouth robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police issued an arrest warrant for Peter Guy Joseph Monteith on Friday in relation to a recently reported robbery at the Scotiabank in downtown Dartmouth.

At approximately 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, police said they responded to a reported robbery at the Dartmouth Scotiabank, located at 91 Portland St.

READ MORE: Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth’s Scotiabank

Police allege a man came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller. There were no weapons seen and no injuries reported, according to police.

The man allegedly fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Police investigate second robbery at Dartmouth’s Scotiabank

Monteith, 43, is described as a five-foot-11 white man who weighs 188 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be in the Halifax area, and police are currently searching for him.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the public are asked to not approach Monteith or take matters into their own hands. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts or sees someone matching his description is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.