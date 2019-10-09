Menu

Crime

Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth’s Scotiabank

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 2:54 pm
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Scotiabank located at 91 Portland Street.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Scotiabank located at 91 Portland Street. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday in Dartmouth.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., police said they’ve responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Scotiabank located at 91 Portland Street.

READ MORE: Woman turns in fiancé accused of robbing bank to pay for their wedding

A man reportedly came into the bank, jumped the counter and took cash from the teller. There were no weapons seen and there were no injuries reported.

Police said the man fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Journalist-turned-bank robber was depressed and unemployed, lawyer tells court

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing sunglasses, a black hat, a green camouflage jacket, jeans and carrying a black duffle bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information about this incident or video footage from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

