Journalist-turned-bank robber was depressed and unemployed, lawyer tells court

The lawyer for a former Winnipeg journalist convicted of robbing banks has told a sentencing in Alberta that his client was suffering from a deep depression at the time of the robberies and hadn’t been able to find work.

Stephen Vogelsang appeared in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Monday via closed-circuit TV from Alberta’s Drumheller Institution, where he’s serving a five-year sentence for four other bank robberies in Regina and Saskatoon.

In April, he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery for holding up a pair of banks in Medicine Hat in October 2017.

Vogelsang was a sports anchor and news director for many years with CKY (now CTV Winnipeg) and was also a journalism instructor at Red River College.

His lawyer, Greg White, told court that Vogelsang left his teaching job when his wife found employment in Nelson, B.C., but despite applying to more than 50 jobs, he was unable to find employment.

Judge Derek Redman reserved his sentencing decision for Oct. 8.