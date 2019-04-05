Crime
April 5, 2019 1:06 pm

Former broadcaster Steve Vogelsang sentenced for Sask. bank robberies

Former news anchor Steve Vogelsang pleaded guilty to robbing three banks in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

Former broadcaster and college instructor Steve Vogelsang has received a five-year prison sentence for a string of Saskatchewan bank robberies in 2017.

With credit for time on remand, the 55-year-old former sports anchor is slated to spend nearly three more years in prison.

Vogelsang entered guilty pleas Thursday in Regina.

Court heard Vogelsang claimed to have a bomb during one Regina bank robbery. In Saskatoon, Vogelsang claimed to have a gun at a TD Bank in July 2017.

Two more Regina robberies followed.

Vogelsang was previously a sports anchor at CKY, which became CTV Winnipeg. He later became news director.

The 55-year-old was also a journalism instructor in the Creative Communications program at Winnipeg’s Red River College.

The former broadcaster has similar charges before court in Alberta related to bank robberies in Medicine Hat.

