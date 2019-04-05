Former broadcaster Steve Vogelsang sentenced for Sask. bank robberies

Former broadcaster and college instructor Steve Vogelsang has received a five-year prison sentence for a string of Saskatchewan bank robberies in 2017.

With credit for time on remand, the 55-year-old former sports anchor is slated to spend nearly three more years in prison.

Vogelsang entered guilty pleas Thursday in Regina.

Court heard Vogelsang claimed to have a bomb during one Regina bank robbery. In Saskatoon, Vogelsang claimed to have a gun at a TD Bank in July 2017.

Two more Regina robberies followed.

Vogelsang was previously a sports anchor at CKY, which became CTV Winnipeg. He later became news director.

The 55-year-old was also a journalism instructor in the Creative Communications program at Winnipeg’s Red River College.

The former broadcaster has similar charges before court in Alberta related to bank robberies in Medicine Hat.