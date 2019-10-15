Police investigate second robbery at Dartmouth’s Scotiabank

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Dartmouth on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Scotiabank at 91 Portland Street in Dartmouth.

The man left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot.

This is the second robbery to occur at the location, after a man reportedly jumped the counter and took cash from a teller on Oct. 9.

The suspect is described as white man, 40-45-years-old, 5’5″, average build, approximately 155 lbs., wearing a brown woolen cap, with his face covered, dark clothing, yellow gloves and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.