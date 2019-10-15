Halifax acupuncturist facing 2 additional sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax acupuncturist is facing two additional charges for the sexual assault of patients at the clinic where he worked.

Xiao Han Li, 32, is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday to face two counts of sexual assault.

A month ago, Li appeared in court on a charge of sexual assault in connection with a reported incident in September 2018.

Halifax Regional Police say they have recently received two additional reports of women who have been sexually assaulted.

Police say they received a report on Sept. 20 from a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted at an acupuncture clinic at 206-1535 Dresden Row between February and August.

A Xiao Han Li is listed on the website of the Qing Li Chinese Therapy Clinic, located at the same location where Halifax Regional Police say women have reported being sexually assaulted. Qing Li Chinese Therapy/Screengrab

That address is listed as the location of Qing Li Chinese Therapy. A Xiao Han Li is listed on the clinic’s website as part of its staff.

Police say they also received a report on Sept. 22 from another woman who said she had been sexually assaulted at the same clinic in February.

In a biography on the website, Li is said to have joined the clinic in 2015. The biography also says he specializes in the treatment of infertility and gynecological disorders.

Police say Li was arrested on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. as a result of an investigation into the reported incidents.

—With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon