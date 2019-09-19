Halifax acupuncturist facing sexual assault charge

A Halifax acupuncturist is facing a sexual assault charge after allegedly assaulting a patient at the clinic where he worked.

Xiao Han Li, 32, is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Thursday to face one count of sexual assault in connection with an incident that reportedly occurred in September 2018.

According to police, officers received a report on Dec. 28, 2018, from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in September of that year. Police say the woman reported the incident took place at a Chinese therapy and acupuncture clinic located at 206-1535 Dresden Row.

That address is listed as the location of Qing Li Chinese Therapy. A Xiao Han Li is listed on the clinic’s website as part of its staff.

In a biography on the website, Li is said to have joined the clinic in 2015. The biography also says he specializes in the treatment of “infertility and gynaecological [sic] disorders.”

Global News has reached out to Qing Li Chinese Therapy for confirmation of Li’s employment and comment on the matter.

Police say Li was arrested on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. as a result of their investigation into the reported incident.

Li will appear in court on Thursday. Police say that out of respect and concern for the victim, they will not be releasing any further details regarding the incident.