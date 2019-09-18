Crime
September 18, 2019 5:44 pm
Updated: September 18, 2019 5:50 pm

Man charged with sexually assaulting teen on Calgary bench

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault against a teen in Hillhurst.

A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl while she sat on a bench in the community of Hillhurst on Sept. 2.

Calgary police said last week investigators were looking to identify a man accused of approaching the teen when she was leaving the 8 Street CTrain station. Police said the two had a brief conversation before the girl started walking to Kensington.

Investigators said the man followed the girl and engaged her in another conversation while she was sitting on a bench on Kensington Close N.W., before sexually assaulting her.

Javier Guadalupe Lozano Martinez, 32, was charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to the incident.

