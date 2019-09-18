Police issue warning over high-risk sex offender in the Halifax area

Police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender living in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police say Jamie Alan Goreham, 46, was recently released from New Brunswick’s Dorchester Penitentiary after he completed a sentence for sexual assaults and other offences.

Goreham has criminal convictions dating back to 1991, including for sexual assault and sexual interference. His victims included girls under the age of 14.

Goreham has been assessed as being a high-risk to reoffend.

Police say he is under a long-term supervision order and will be required to follow strict conditions.

Halifax police say Goreham must follow restrictions on any activity involving contact with children under the age of 18 and he must not consume or possess alcohol.

The information was released by police in accordance with the Nova Scotia Release of High Risk Offender Information Protocol.

Halifax police say any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct won’t be tolerated.