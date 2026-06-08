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Crime

Suspect injured in police shooting with Manitoba RCMP, watchdog investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2026 5:36 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit is looking into a police shooting that left a 33-year-old man injured. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Independent Investigations Unit is looking into a police shooting that left a 33-year-old man injured. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt when an RCMP officer fired their gun while trying to arrest him.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say the man was not actually shot, but did suffer an unspecified injury.

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They say the 33-year-old suspect was transported by air ambulance from MacGregor, Man., to a Winnipeg hospital where he was treated and released.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for more details on what happened.

Police say they were responding to a report of an altercation between a man and a group of teenagers when they located the suspect in a home.

Both the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba and RCMP Major Crime Services are investigating.

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