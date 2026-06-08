North York senior admits he stabbed superintendent to death in 2023, pleads not guilty to murder

A North York man has admitted to fatally stabbing the superintendent of the building where he lived and to stabbing the superintendent’s wife nearly three years ago, but has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On the opening day of the judge-alone trial for Victorio Adriatico, Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell told Adriatico that the only argument at trial will be his mental condition at the time of the attack and whether he is criminally responsible or not criminally responsible (NCR).

According to the facts, on Oct. 5, 2023, just before 11:10 a.m., Adriatico and his wife were returning from grocery shopping when the accused saw the building superintendent, Enrique Vinluan. The 53-year-old superintendent was holding a door for the couple that led into a hallway just past the front lobby of the building.

A minute later, Adriatico approached Vinluan and retrieved a knife from a satchel worn over his shoulder. He began to stab Vinluan in the arms and upper body.

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Adriatico’s initial attack on Vinluan was captured on camera.

The facts state that 14 seconds after the initial attack, Vinluan ran from the hallway to the stairwell, leaving a trail of blood. Adriatico then pursued the victim with a knife in his right hand, chasing Vinluan back to his apartment unit.

The superintendent’s wife and son were home at the time.

“Enrique Vinluan was heard by Ms. Vinluan to say to Adriatico, ‘No, no, no, please. Please, please, no, don’t do that. I don’t know you.'” The accused continued to attack the superintendent with the knife,” Crown counsel Sandra Duffey told the court, reading from the facts.

Ms. Vinluan tried to intervene and stop the accused by hitting him with a small portable vacuum before Adriatico slashed her in the hand and wrist.

Court heard Adriatico told Ms. Vinluan, “This guy is bad” and “he’s laughing at me.” Adriatico was speaking in Tagalog, a language she understands.

Ms. Vinluan ran outside to call for help before the superintendent’s son, who was asleep in the unit when Adriatico first entered, woke up after hearing the screaming.

At some point before going outside, Ms. Vinluan heard Adriatico tell her son, “You are not my enemy, this guy is my enemy.”

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The superintendent’s son punched Adriatico, who still had a knife in his hands, several times. Vinluan was able to take the knife away from Adriatico and give it to his son, who put it on a cabinet.

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When the superintendent’s son returned to his father, he saw Adriatico pick up a second knife from the ground. The knife already had blood on it and Adriatico continued to stab Vinluan with the second knife. The son tried to choke the accused but his father shouted, “Don’t kill him.”

While still holding Adriatico in a choke hold, the son moved away from his father. The son then released his hold and Adriatico stopped his attack.

The facts state that the superintendent’s son saw that his father had stopped moving. Adriatico then sat on a chair in the living room. The son heard the accused loudly saying, “Bad guy, he’s a bad guy, he’s laughing at me” and “he was cheating on, with my wife, my wife is old already.”

Adriatico tried to leave the apartment before police officers attended the unit but Vinluan’s son stopped him, threatening to hurt him if he tried to leave.

Body-worn camera shown in court captured police arriving, the accused still in the living room holding a knife in his hand. His hands were covered in blood. Vinluan was on the floor bleeding. Vinluan’s son was still inside the living room area. The sergeant can be heard ordering Adriatico to drop the knife, which he did, and Adriatico was placed under arrest. Enrique Vinluan was pronounced dead on scene.

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While under arrest, Adriatico was interviewed by police and told a detective investigating the murder that he believed his wife was having an affair with Vinluan. It is agreed that this belief was false.

In that police interview played in court, Adriatico tells the officer, “I was trying to avoid it but there was nothing I could do.” He also admitted he was thinking about doing it for about three months.

Investigating officers searched the main floor unit where the Vinluan family lived and seized two knives. A further search of Adriatico’s unit found four additional knives.

An autopsy was performed on Vinluan and found that he had wounds to the left arm, right arm, right thumb, right chest, abdomen and left wrist. The cause of death was determined to be hemorrhaging of arteries as a result of wounds to his left wrist and right arm.

Vinluan’s wife had two lacerations to her left forearm that required surgery and resulted in nerve damage.

Adriatico, who was 77 at the time of the attack, was interviewed by two forensic psychiatrists, Dr. Alina Iosif and Dr. Andrew Wang, who assessed whether Adriatico is not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

Iosif was called by defence lawyer Alonzo Abbey, who testified that she met with Adriatico twice in December 2024 with the help of a Tagalog translator. She also spoke to his wife and son, obtained his medical records, looked at photographs of the murder scene, body camera video and medical records and records from the Toronto South Detention Centre.

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She testified Adriatico is a candidate for the NCR defence.

While Iosif told court Adriatico does not have a history of mental health difficulties, she concluded he was suffering from delusional disorder at the time of the attack, which is a major mental disorder. The psychiatrist found that he likely also suffered from a neurocognitive disorder.

Iosif found that Adriatico suffered from fixed false beliefs and a distortion of reality, the false belief that his wife was having a relationship with the building superintendent.

The psychiatrist said that Adriatico felt that Vinluan was following him, laughing at him, was persecuting him and intimidating him, which falls under the category of “persecutorial or paranoid delusions.”

Iosif said not only did Adriatico convey these delusions to police but also to his wife and son, saying it impacted his state of mind for a couple of years prior to the attack.

Adriatico, said Iosif, had gone from being kind, quiet and easy-going to mean, controlling and very suspicious of his wife and other individuals, in particular men.

“They had been married for something like 60 years. He was regularly threatening her out of the house. To divorce her. To separate from her. He installed a lock on the unit, to lock from the inside. He accompanied her from wherever she went, wouldn’t let her go alone. He demanded she ask for permission to go anywhere,” said Iosif.

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When Abbey asked Iosif if Adriatico had a choice about attacking Vinluan, Iosif recalled how he said many things about how he had no choice.

“Ultimately, in that moment, he reacted out of anger, generated by not so much by the jealousy he felt, but by the treatment he felt. The super mockery, humiliation and an ‘alligator smile,'” said Iosif.

The psychiatrist explained that Adriatico was continuously being assaulted by these misinterpretations of the interactions with the superintendent.

“You could say it’s a situation out of no choice. He reacts out of provocation,” said Iosif.

Iosif will continue giving evidence Tuesday.

Forestell told Adriatico if he’s found criminally responsible, he will face life imprisonment and if he’s found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder, Adriatico could be detained in a hospital indefinitely under the jurisdiction of the Ontario Review Board (ORB) until it can be determined he can be released into the community.