Dalhousie closes McCain building until further notice after chemicals taint water

Dalhousie University has closed one of the buildings at their Halifax campus until further notice after an issue with the building’s heating system caused chemicals to taint its water system.

The university said that the decision to close the Marion McCain Arts and Social Sciences Building was made at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, after reports of discoloured water were received.

An issue with the building’s heating system occurred shortly after 8 a.m., which resulted in two undisclosed chemicals being introduced to the building’s water “for a short period of time.”

Although Dalhousie University said that the toxicity of the chemicals is low, they’ve asked anyone who may have consumed drinking water in the building between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to contact the school’s health services clinic at 902-494-2171, or check in at the second Floor of LeMarchant Place.

They say the water likely would have had a bad smell or taste to it. If the water was transported in a water bottle, they recommend dumping the water and washing the container several times with warm water and soap.

Dalhousie recommends discarding the bottle if it continues to have an odour.

The school said that there is a low risk for anyone who may have come in contact with the water by washing their hands or using the washroom.