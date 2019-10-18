Dalhousie suspends alcohol service at Halifax campuses as conflict with DSU escalates

Send this page to someone via email

Ongoing conflict between Dalhousie University and executive members of the school’s student union has resulted in the suspension of alcohol services on campus, according to university officials.

In a press release Wednesday, the Dalhousie Student Union (DSU) announced that on-campus alcohol services would be suspended until further notice “despite no concerns brought forward by the Department of Alcohol and Gaming.”

The suspension affects the Grawood campus bar on Studley campus and the T-Room on Sexton campus.

But in a Friday morning campus-wide statement to staff and students, Ivan Joseph, Dalhousie University’s vice-provost of student affairs, said the suspension was the result of the DSU “not being willing to follow the policies, procedures and expectations regarding the safe serving of alcohol.”

“We apologize to our campus community for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we are actively looking into alternative ways to return bar services on campus,” the statement from Joseph reads.

The Grawood and T-Room have not been closed, according to Joseph, but the university has advised the DSU that it can no longer sell or serve alcohol under Dalhousie’s licence. Service will continue at the University Club, which holds a separate licence, as well as at special events at the Dalhousie Arts Centre.

There is no timeline as to when on-campus alcohol service will resume.

DSU president Aisha Abawajy has not responded to repeated calls for comment from Global News. Dalhousie University spokeserpson Brian Leadbetter said Friday he is unavailable for an interview.

DSU employment restructuring had ‘significant impact’ on bar services

The Grawood temporarily closed back in June due to “employment restructuring within the DSU.” Former DSU employees told Global News the closure was the result of the sudden termination of three DSU positions, including the director of licenced operations.

At the time, the DSU’s five executive members issued a joint statement indicating the restructuring was the result of three months of evaluation on how the DSU was structured and declined to comment further. DSU staff have since filed a motion seeking union representation.

In Ivan Joseph’s campus-wide statement Friday, he says that organizational change had a “significant impact” on how bar services have been delivered throughout the fall.

He adds the university had “no other option” but to suspend bar service provided by the DSU.

“We are not willing to waiver on our commitment to place the highest priority on the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community,” Joseph states.