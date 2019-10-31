Menu

Crime

Cambridge woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle hit hydro pole

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:51 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A 30-year-old Cambridge woman was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after her car left the road and hit a hydro pole on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say that the collision occurred on Speedsville Road just south of Kossuth Road at around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle before sliding into a ditch and hitting the wooden pole.

The woman was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital before being transported to Hamilton.

Police believe Wednesday night’s wet weather was likely a factor in the collision.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

