Cambridge woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle hit hydro pole

A 30-year-old Cambridge woman was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital after her car left the road and hit a hydro pole on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Region Police.
They say that the collision occurred on Speedsville Road just south of Kossuth Road at around 8:45 p.m.
Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle before sliding into a ditch and hitting the wooden pole.
The woman was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital before being transported to Hamilton.
Police believe Wednesday night’s wet weather was likely a factor in the collision.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
